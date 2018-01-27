Hundreds sign “Thank You for your Service” cards honoring Deputy Heath Gumm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. –Hundreds of people joined FOX31 and Channel 2 this weekend to write handwritten thank you notes honoring fallen Deputy Heath Gumm.

Gumm was shot and killed Wednesday night in Thornton

Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, more than 100 people stopped by the Safeway off Washington Street in Thornton to thank the deputy and his family for their service.

“I wrote ‘God bless you, you will be missed’” says Wade Epler. “You never think about it when they’re out there serving, that every day when they leave, they might not come home.”

The Colorado Police Officer’s Foundation helped raise money at the signings, generating more than $1,600 in cash donations. They’ve also raised more than $60,000 in online donations. All of the money raised will go directly go Gumm’s wife and children.

“These families are broken up and torn apart, and it’s our job to help them keep it together,” says FOP Treasurer Michael Deedon.

The cards will be delivered to the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office, and eventually to Gumm’s family. Former Denver Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Gale says they’ll be a powerful healing tool for the department.

“What this does, is it shows forever that the community cares,” he says. “It will always be a source of comfort for that family, because this never ends for them.”