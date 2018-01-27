DPS school phasing out special education program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver Public School is phasing out a program designed to teach children with moderate-to-severe learning disabilities. It is a move that has some people upset.

Denver Public Schools says the Special Education Program will be phased out at Place Bridge Academy on Cherry Creek Drive North.

9-year-old Aiden Connor has had great success at the school and has become a great speller and reader. Learning those skills has been a challenge, since he is blind.

His father, Joseph Connor says he’s devastated the program will be phased out.

While we visited with him and Aiden at their home, Connor told us, “It’s not just my son. It’s everybody else’s kid that are in those programs."

Denver Public Schools says the Academy will begin to phase out the programs starting next fall, one grade per year.

That means Aiden will be able to continue attending his classes at the same school in the fifth grade in the fall.

A DPS spokesperson says the phase out at Place Bridge, does not have anything to do with recent budget cuts in the District. DPS told us special education money comes from a different budget.

The programs will shift to another school in the region.

Administrators say they need to be moved around to accommodate shifting student populations.

At Place Bridge, the program will be expanded in grades 6 through 8, but will eventually end at the school.