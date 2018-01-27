1 dead in crash that shuts down stretch of I-25 HOV lanes

DENVER — The HOV lanes on Interstate 25 closed in both directions from 19th Street to US 36 Saturday night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A tweet regarding the closure was posted by the department at 6:00 p.m. and information later provided by the Colorado State Patrol reported that the closure is due to a fatal crash.

The Colorado State Patrol said that there are either two or three vehicles involved, including a Jeep and a Chevrolet. It’s unclear how many people were in the crash but at least one person was taken to the hospital.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Stay with us for updates on the closure.