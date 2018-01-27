Bomb squad called to Fountain Walmart on report of possible explosive

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department responded to a call reporting an apparent explosive device inside of a local Walmart Saturday evening.

The call came in to Fountain police at 6:13 p.m., at which time the store was evacuated and an explosive team was dispatched to the Supercenter store at 6310 S U.S. Hwy 85 87.

There are no reports of injuries and police have not confirmed whether the device found is, in fact, an explosive.

FOX31 is working with reporters on the scene in Colorado Springs to gather more details as this situation unfolds.