Body of Grand County woman reported missing turns up on trail

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a woman reported missing in unincorporated Grand County was found on a nearby trail close to the Hughes Drive area Saturday night. The call reporting the woman’s disappearance was fielded at around 8:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s office.

Family members told deputies that the woman was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. that day and that her normal routine includes walks on a nearby trail system with her dog; however, the dog had returned to the house and the female was still missing.

Emergency responders began searching the area and at about 10:45PM, the missing woman was found dead on a nearby trail.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office responded and any further information on the identity of the deceased person, and cause and manner of death will be released by that office at an undetermined date. Authorities say this is an isolated, non-criminal incident and there are no public safety concerns