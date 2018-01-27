× A warm Sunday ahead for Denver as snow continues in the mountains

High clouds will linger through the overnight hours across the front range, keeping temperatures steady in the low 20s as we start the day on Sunday. On-and-off again snow showers will continue for the northern mountains tonight and through the start of the day on Sunday.

Temperatures on Sunday will be a handful of degrees warmer than Saturday, topping off in the 40s and 50s across the state. In Denver, expect a mostly sunny sky with light wind out of the northwest. As snow showers come to an end in the northern mountains Sunday evening, expect totals to range from 1-3 inches.

Our warming trend will continue as we start the upcoming work week. Highs will max out in the 50s, 60s and 70s across Colorado with plenty of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday.

Changes will arrive by Wednesday, as cloud cover increases and temperatures drop into the 40s. Snow showers will be possible late Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday. A few flurries will linger for some for the start of the day on Friday before clearing out by the afternoon. As we are still quite a few days out, snowfall totals have yet to be determined, but a couple of inches of fresh snow for the Denver metro and front range look possible at this time.

Conditions will clear out by the start of the weekend on Saturday as seasonal temperatures return.

