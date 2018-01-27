× A seasonal Saturday in Denver, scattered mountain snow showers

As we head through the day on Saturday, expect a mix of sun and high clouds across the state. Temperatures will manage to warm into the middle 40s across the front range, with highs in the 30s and 40s in the mountains.

Conditions will stay quiet, with calm wind, in the Denver metro area this afternoon, but as clouds build in the mountains, expect snow showers to return Saturday afternoon and evening for the northern mountains. Snow showers will be fairly light, staying in the forecast through Sunday afternoon. By the time the snow comes to an end, snowfall totals for the northern mountains will range from 1-3 inches.

By Sunday, sunshine returns across the front range, warming temperatures a few degrees higher than Saturday. Highs will reach the middle 50s in Denver, about ten degrees above average.

Our warming trend will continue heading into the upcoming work week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach the 50s and 60s throughout the Denver metro area. Changes will move in by Wednesday, as highs dip back into the 40s.

Snow will return to the Mile High City by Wednesday night, and stay in the forecast through Friday. Preliminary forecasts call for a few inches across the Front Range by the end of the work week. Conditions will clear out by the upcoming weekend.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.