System allows parents to track students after they get on school bus

DENVER — Concerned parents have options when it comes to keeping track of kids who ride the school bus.

Amy Hawkins contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers when she became frustrated about her son’s school bus arriving late, “I would like to know I have a qualified bus driver, someone who knows their route knows where they’re going especially since my son can’t speak.”

Denver Public Schools has more than 200 schools and more than 90,000 students.

While buses run smoothly and on schedule, they say they want every parent to feel confident about their child’s welfare when being transported by the district.

DPS representatives contacted Hawkins personally to look into her concerns.

The Problem Solvers learned parents can utilize the +Pass system to track school buses and students as a safety measure.

Students use a card to scan an electronic reader when they enter and exit the bus. Parents can monitor the student’s location online.

Each school’s front office must submit the request for a new or replacement pass.

For enrollment information click here.

DPS also says any parent with concerns can contact the transportation page and file a detailed complaint if they are experiencing problems. Visit the website and click on “Contact Us.”