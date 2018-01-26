Suspect in fatal shooting of deputy appears in court

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The suspect in a shooting that left an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy dead made an appearance in court Friday.

Deputy Heath Gumm was shot after responding to a report of an assault in progress about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of Dawson Street.

Gumm was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Dreion Martise Dearing, 22, was arrested at the scene and is being held at the Adams County Detention Center on two counts of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree murder after deliberation and one count of second-degree burglary.

The judge is barring the media from showing pictures of Dearing’s face at this time. A settings hearing will take place on Thursday, Feb. 1.