Senators Gardner and Bennet talk DACA and immigration debate in Denver

DENVER -- Colorado Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet toured the Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show in Denver Friday.

FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George was there and had the chance to speak with both senators about the latest on the immigration debate. After all the clock is ticking -- the government is only funded through February 8 and DREAMERS could be eligible for deportation starting in early March.

This week President Trump's White House indicated they would be willing to allow Dreamers to have a pathway to citizenship in exchange for a $25 billion border wall.

"Are you prepared to give President Trump $25 billion to build a wall to protect Dreamers?" St. George asked Bennet.

"I've spent a lot of time on this and I know it would be very hard to spend $25 billion all at once well," Bennet said.

"I am prepared to do substantial border security," Bennet added.

"What does that mean though, border security without a wall?" St. George asked.

"A wall isn't the most efficient thing you can do it's fencing, it's technology," Bennet added.

As for Senator Gardner, St. George asked if he would support a measure to curtail immigration for families as suggested by the White House.

Currently, US Citizens can fast-track green card applications for adult children, siblings, and parents overseas.

"What about the families?" St. George pressed Gardner.

"That is going to be part of the discussion, we have to make sure it's right for families, right for border security, make sure it's right for the DREAMER population across this country, there is a lot of negotiation that has to take place," Gardner said.