Prayer vigil held for Deputy Heath Gumm and his family

THORNTON, Colo. -- A prayer vigil in honor of Deputy Heath Gumm and his family was held at Rock Assembly of God Church in Thornton Friday night.

The church is less than a half mile away from where Wednesday night's shooting happened. For hours roads surrounding the building were blocked off so the church knew it had to do something for the community.

“It’s been real tragic,” Rock Assembly of God Church Pastor Bryan Thompson said. “We just felt led as a church this is something that we wanted to do.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” vigil attendee Jayne Medrano said. “We just thought it would be great to support the family and everybody affected.”

The church opened its doors to the community. The service consisted of prayer, candles, and a moment of silence for deputy Gumm and his family.

A church employee said there were about 30 people in attendance. Most didn't even know the fallen hero, but wanted to pay their respects.

“Seen it on the media, was watching the news and it was just a heartbreaking story,” Medrano said.

In our interview with the church pastor he touched on how much pain the community is feeling. He brought up the Walmart shooting last year and the shooting this past Wednesday. He wants the Gumm family to know that this community is lifting them up in prayer. ​