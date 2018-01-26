× Shots fired while police chased robbery suspects in northeast Denver

DENVER — Police responded to a robbery in the area of East 45th Avenue and Paris Street in northeast Denver late Friday night.

District 5 Commander Ron Thomas said the two suspects were running and officers captured them. Thomas said both were armed and shots were heard but he didn’t know if any officers fired their weapons.

One suspect was injured and Thomas said that person was in stable condition.

No officers were hurt, according to the police department.

Witnesses told FOX31 they heard gunfire and then there was a large police presence in the industrial area.