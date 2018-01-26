One killed in crash involving tanker truck on I-70 in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash involving a tanker truck on Interstate 70 on Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes at the Colfax Avenue exit about 3:30 a.m.

A sedan was pinned under the tanker, which was in the median. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Westbound Interstate 70 was reduced to one lane. There is no estimate for when the full interstate will reopen.

The name, age and gender of the person who died were not released. It’s not known if there were any other injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.