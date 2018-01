DENVER — One person was injured in a shooting near City Park Golf Course late Thursday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened before 11 p.m. at East 27th Avenue and St. Paul Street north of the closed golf course.

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The extent of the injuries is not known.

The name, age and gender of the victim were not released.

Police had no suspect information. What led to the shooting is under investigation.