Neb. troopers seize 227 pounds of pot days after Colorado man busted with 122 pounds of the drug

LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested one man and seized 227 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on Interstate 80, just days after a Colorado man was caught trafficking over $300,000 worth of pot on the same road.

At roughly 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper noticed an eastbound Ford Expedition speeding speeding on the interstate, just west of Lincoln. When the trooper stopped the vehicle, he caught a strong whiff of pot.

The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered several bags full of marijuana. In total, nine bags containing 227 pounds of marijuana were seized. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $681,000.

The driver, Randy Yang, 24, of Alaska, was arrested for possession of over one pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Yang was also cited for speeding. He was taken to Seward County Jail.

This bust comes on the heels of an arrest of a Colorado man who was caught hauling 122 pounds of weed across the road last Friday.

The drugs, worth $366,000 were literally falling of the man’s trailer as he drove across I-80. Troopers searched the vehicle after receiving a tip from a driver traveling behind the man.

Charlie Red, 48, and a passenger, 29-year-old Damaisy Rodriguez were taken to Buffalo County Jail.