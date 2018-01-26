× Man killed in shooting near Alameda and Federal in Denver

DENVER — Police launched a homicide investigation following a deadly shooting outside of a Taco Bell restaurant near West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard Friday night.

An “adult male victim was pronounced deceased on scene. No suspect info at this time,” Denver police said in a post on Twitter.

The victim was in the parking lot outside the restaurant.

FOX31 was working to find out more information about what happened and a search for a suspect.