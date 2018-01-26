× Former Denver radio host slapped with supervised probation for forgery, voter fraud

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Former KLZ radio talk show host and one-time chairman of the Colorado GOP will spend the next four years on supervised probation, according to the Weld County District Attorney.

In December of 2017, a jury found Steve Curtis guilty of forgery and voter fraud for signing his ex-wife’s ballot during the 2016 election.

He was charged in February of 2017 after the Weld County District Attorney’s Office used DNA evidence from the ballot envelope and handwriting analysis to link him to Kelly Curtis’ ballot.

According to court testimony, Kelly Curtis left the couples’ Firestone home in December 2015 and later moved to Charleston, South Carolina.

In October 2016, Kelly Curtis called the Weld County Clerk and Recorder’s Office to obtain her mail-in ballot but was told she already voted.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office investigated the case and determined Steve Curtis forged his wife’s name on her ballot and mailed it to the clerk’s office.

Throughout the trial, Curtis testified that he was suffering from a diabetic episode in the middle of the night when he signed the ballot. He claimed he unknowingly mailed the ballot the following day.