Colorado Springs man sentenced in sexual assault of child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man found guilty of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy was sentenced on Thursday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, on Jan. 19, 2017, officers were called to a home in 2800 block of Madison Way on the report of a possible sexual assault on a child.

Dane Graves, 69, was arrested as a suspect in the crime and found guilty at a trial later in the year on Nov. 1. The victim was a neighbor of Graves’ in Colorado Springs.

Graves was found guilty of sexual assault on a child.

On Jan. 25, 2018, Graves was sentenced to five years to life in the Department of Corrections, followed by ten years to life on parole.