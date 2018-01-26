Boozy Milkshakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Double Double

1.5oz Jim Beam Bourbon

.5oz vanilla syrup

spoonful of malt powder

Vanilla Soft Serve

To make: add bourbon, vanilla syrup,

and 1 spoonful of malt powder to mixing tin, fill with

Vanilla soft serve, blend, pour into shaker tin

Garnish: Whipped cream, waffle crisp, cherry