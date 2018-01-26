Body of fallen deputy Heath Gumm escorted to funeral home

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The body of fallen Adams County Sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm arrived at Horan and McConaty funeral home Friday afternoon.

A tweet posted by Adams County Fire shows a large American flag waving above the procession that escorted Gumm’s body.

Adams County Fire and Thornton Fire and Federal Heights Fire crews pay their respects as the body of Deputy Heath Gumm arrives at Horan & McConaty funeral home.

Deputy Heath Gumm was shot after responding to a report of an assault in progress about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of Dawson Street when the fatal shot was fired.

Gumm was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting, but it’s not known whether he was shot in an area not covered by the vest.

Gumm, 31, is survived by his wife and family. He joined the sheriff’s office in 2012 and was a 2004 graduate of Mullen High School in Denver.

A memorial for the slain deputy has been set up at substation at 4201 E. 72nd Ave. in Commerce City. The date and time of services for Gumm have not been made available.