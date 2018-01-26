Blustery and cooler in Denver metro area with mountain snow accumulation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow and blowing snow will continue in the mountains through midday Friday, then diminishes this afternoon. Expect 2-6 inches of total snow accumulation.

In Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, there will be a few morning flurries, otherwise, there will be partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions.

High temperatures will be in the low 40s in Denver and Boulder with upper 30s in Fort Collins.

Mountain highs will be in the teens and 20s. It will be windy in the mountains with 30-65 mph gusts. It will be breezy across the Front Range with 10-30 mph gusts.

Saturday and Sunday will be drier and warmer across the Front Range with highs reaching 45 on Saturday and 50 on Sunday.

There will be lingering snow showers in the northern mountains on Saturday and Sunday with light additional accumulations. It will be drier in the Central and Southern Mountains.

Monday and Tuesday are the warm before the storm with highs climbing back to near 60 degrees.

Snow is possible on Wednesday and Thursday for Denver and the Front Range.

