Attempted abductions of school-age children investigated in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Reports of attempted abductions of children during off-school hours are under investigation in Jefferson County.

The sheriff’s office said one happened Thursday afternoon near West Jefferson elementary and middle schools in Conifer and one also happened in the Coal Creek Canyon K-8 school area.

School district administrators said they learned about them Friday and reported it to the sheriff’s office.

“We had two schools report that parents had alerted them of incidents regarding a suspicious stranger (totally separate incidents that occurred yesterday after school in different locations),” a Jeffco Public Schools spokesperson said in an email to FOX31.

One happened around 4:30 p.m. as a girl was walking from PEAK Dance Academy to King Soopers in Conifer, a letter that went home to families Friday said.

“A silver Subaru with dark tinted windows was sitting along the road. As the girl tried to walk around the car, an “older gentleman with a shaved or balding head” opened the door and asked her if he could give her a ride. She said no and then he grabbed her wrist and backpack and tried to push her into his car. She kicked him in the knee and he let go. She ran to King Soopers,” the letter said.

The incidents did not happen during school hours and they were not on any school property. However, the nearby schools let families know about the incidents in an abundance of caution.

