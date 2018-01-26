Another round of snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few snow showers will be possible over weekend mainly in the northern mountains around Steamboat Springs. All other mountains areas will have partly sunny skies and cold temperatures in the 30s. But, there is fresh snow for weekend skiers from Friday's event.

In Denver we will have partly sunny skies on Saturday with a brisk north wind and highs in the chilly low 40s. Your Sunday is looking better with more sunshine, less wind and highs in the low 50s.

We will be sunny, dry and mild through Wednesday.

A cold front will arrive late Wednesday and return the chance for accumulating snow into Thursday. The best snow will fall on Thursday. It will turn colder and windy. Right now metro Denver could be looking at 1"-2" of accumulation. It's not a big storm. However, we will watch the timing and track of the storm for possible higher totals.

