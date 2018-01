LOVELAND, Colo. — An airplane and a helicopter collided at Northern Colorado Regional Airport just before noon Friday, officials said.

There was one person aboard each aircraft, airport officials said, with the helicopter pilot taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

One plane and one helicopter were involved in the collision with one person aboard each aircraft. At this time we have received reports that only one person has suffered minor injuries. — FNL (@FlyNoCO) January 26, 2018

The crash between a Beechcraft Bonanza and a Robinson R44 happened on the ground, officials said.

Neither pilot is based at Northern Colorado Regional Airport. The cause of the crash is under investigation.