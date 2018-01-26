98.5 KYGO’s Back the Blue Benefit Concert with Delta Rae

Tickets are $9.85 with all proceeds being donated to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officers Fund. These tickets are limited, get yours before they sell out for an amazing night in support of our communities local law enforcement officers.

If you would like to donate more than the ticket price, donations can be made directly to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officers Fund.

All ages show. Doors open at 6:00pm. Music begins at 8:00pm.