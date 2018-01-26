2 suspects tied to original call that led to Adams County deputy killing found, released

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two suspects sought in connection to the original call that led to the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy have been found, interviewed and released, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputy Heath Gumm was shot after responding to a report of an assault in progress about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of Dawson Street.

A suspect ran from deputies and went behind a house. When deputies caught up, the suspect allegedly began shooting, striking Gumm, then ran away.

Gumm was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Dreion Martise Dearing, 22, was arrested at the scene and is being held at the Adams County Detention Center on two counts of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree murder after deliberation and one count of second-degree burglary.

He is due in court on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office had said it was looking for two other suspects in connection to the original disturbance call and a manhunt in the area ensued.

Residents were urged to shelter in place during the search on Wednesday night. Schools in the area were canceled on Thursday but resumed on Friday.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said the suspects had been found and interviewed a day earlier and were not in custody. The disturbance call remains under investigation.

Their names, ages and gender were not released.

“To be extremely clear, we are not looking for any other suspects associated with the shooting of Deputy Gumm,” the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Gumm was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting, but it’s not known whether he was shot in an area not covered by the vest. An autopsy was performed Thursday.

Gumm, 31, is survived by his wife and family. He joined the sheriff’s office in 2012 and was a 2004 graduate of Mullen High School in Denver.

Gumm is the second sheriff’s deputy to be killed in the line of duty in less than a month.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Zackari Parrish was shot to death by a suspect during an ambush at a Highlands Ranch apartment early on New Year’s Eve.