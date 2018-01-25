Breezy and warm with wave cloud ahead of next mountain storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be the warm before the storm on Thursday with highs pushing toward 60 degrees in Denver.

Highs in northern Colorado will run 10 degrees cooler at 50. There again will be a wave cloud blocking some sunshine. Breezy during the afternoon at 15-30 mph.

The mountains start partly cloudy and windy above treeline with highs reaching the 20s and 30s.

Clouds increase Thursday night and a storm system with gusty winds and snow arrives late in the night and continuing into Friday.

Snow accumulation in the central and northern mountains will range from 3-7 inches by midday Friday. Highs on Friday drop into the teens and 20s.

A tiny amount of lingering snow across the northern mountains on Saturday and Sunday will shroud the high peaks. Saturday morning starts near zero or below in most mountain towns.

Saturday and Sunday look dry in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with highs in the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Next week, there is storm system in the forecast on Wednesday.

