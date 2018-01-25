Vince McMahon announces return of XFL

NEW YORK — The XFL is making comeback.

WWE founder and chairman Vince McMahon announced on Thursday that his professional football league will return in January 2020.

McMahon said that the two year delay will allow them to “get it right.”

The league plans to have eight teams in cities that have not been determined, McMahon told Pro Football Talk. Those teams would play a 10-game season with four teams advancing to the playoffs.

McMahon told Pro Football Talk that he hopes to “re-imagine” football.

“It’s still football, but what would you do?” McMahon said. “Would it be a faster game? We really want to have a faster game. Would we have less commercials? Would you stream it as well as broadcast it? How would that look?”

The original XFL launched in 2001.