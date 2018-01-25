Suspect in Adams County deputy’s death identified

Donate to Colorado Police Officers Fund to help Deputy Gumm’s family
Posted 12:37 pm, January 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:42PM, January 25, 2018

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect in the death of an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was identified on Thursday.

22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing was booked on charges of first-degree murder of peace officer, first-degree murder after deliberation and second-degree burglary in Adams County.

Two suspects remain at large.

The slain deputy was identified as 32-year-old Heath Gumm. He’s survived by his wife and family, according to the Colorado Police Officers Foundation. He had served with the sheriff’s office since 2013.

This is a developing story. We’re working to find out more. 