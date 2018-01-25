Suspect accused of shooting, killing Deputy Heath in custody; Help for family pours in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in the Thornton area on Wednesday night.

The deputy was identified as 31-year-old Heath Gumm. He’s survived by his wife and family, according to the Colorado Police Officers Foundation. He had served with the sheriff’s office since 2012.

One suspect is in custody. Sheriff Michael McIntosh said Thursday investigators believe they have the shooting suspect in custody.

He said law enforcement officers are still looking for two other suspects. The sheriff said on Thursday that the outstanding suspects were believed to be involved in the original incident that drew deputies to the neighborhood, but not the shooting.

The outstanding suspects were described by the sheriff’s office on Wednesday as two light-skin black males or two dark-skin Hispanic males who were dressed in all black.

The shooting happened in the 8700 block of Dawson Street about 7 p.m. Wednesday

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an assault in progress call when a man pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

Gumm was hit in the chest, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

One suspect was arrested in a shed in a backyard not far from the shooting scene, law enforcement sources said.

RELATED: How to help the family of fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm

“I met officer Gumm. He patrolled our neighborhood and my friends and I watched the parking lot. He was kind as hell and shook our hands and thanked us for what we did. What he did is far greater than anything I can put into words. I’m so sorry, and thank you to his family,” viewer Jeff Williams said in an email.

RELATED: Community inveted to sign cards honoring Deputy Gumm Friday, Saturday in Thornton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There was a large law enforcement response to the area that included SWAT teams and canine units. Residents in the area were told to shelter in place and stay away from windows and doors.

A sheriff's spokesman said the "area is to be considered dangerous. Deputy was shot. Suspect armed, and if willing to shoot a cop, could shoot anyone.”

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots and officers were outside their homes with guns drawn.

Several law enforcement agencies shared their condolences with the Adam's County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-322-1313.

The shooting came less than a month after Douglas County sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish was shot and killed in an ambush at a Highlands Ranch apartment early on New Year's Eve.