“Sip” Your Way to Better Health

January is “National Hot Tea” month, so why not start your year off with a healthy new habit, and enjoy Wystone’s World Teas! See what health benefits you can get from sipping on your favorite drink.

Raul Gonzalez was here from Wystone’s World Teas to fill us in on everything going on. Don’t forget your tea and gifts at Wystone’s! For reservations and more information call 303-663-5775.

Wystone`s World Teas has a great offer. if you buy two ounces of the hemp mango tea at the café, you`ll get one ounce free.

this is in-store only! all you have to do is mention you saw them on Colorado`s Best.