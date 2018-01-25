Roads reopen, investigation continues in Adams County manhunt area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The neighborhood at the center of a Wednesday evening manhunt is beginning to get back to normal as police re-opened roads Thursday in a residential area near 88th and Washington.

Several homes at Sheldon and De Soto, near Thornton, were still off limits late Thursday as deputies continued their investigation into the killing of Deputy Heath Gumm. People are now able to come and go from the neighborhood while police search for two suspects related to the case. The suspected shooter is under arrest.

Neighbors are welcoming a more peaceful scene in front of their homes as the presence of officers starts to diminish.

“It’s a scary thing, but it’s interesting how they react,” neighbor Fred Muniz said. “I don’t know how many policemen were here, but there were tons of them.”

Muniz, a veteran, has lived near 88th and Washington for 60 years. The 88-year-old said he’s seen many changes in his beloved neighborhood over the decades. He said he never thought a deputy would be killed near his home.

“It’s wasn’t that way years ago,” Muniz said. “It changed a lot. It’s a different society today.”

While most of the squad cars in the area have left and the man— who deputies believe pulled he trigger— is behind bars, there’s still a lot more work ahead for investigators. They must ensure they have a strong case for a successful prosecution.

Detectives are looking for two suspects believed to have been involved in an assault before Deputy Gumm was shot. Martha Cuzzone is one of several witnesses who could help in the investigation.

“Men shouting and women shouting,” Cuzzone said, while describing the confrontation. “I [saw] them walking across that parking lot from the apartments across from us.”

As investigators continue to build their case, they continue to receive an outpouring of support from the community.