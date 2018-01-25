Pioneering ski filmmaker Warren Miller dies at 93

ORCAS ISLAND, Wash. — Warren Miller, a pioneer in the genre of skiing and adventure sports films, died Wednesday night at his Washington state home. He was 93.

Miller produced more than 750 sports films during his career, 11 books and hundreds of published nonfiction stories.

Warren Miller Entertainment, the television and entertainment studio run by Miller’s son, is based in Boulder.

His yearly films on skiing and other outdoor sports are well known for their photography and appeal that spanned 60 years.

“While this is a time of profound loss, we are comforted that Warren’s life touched so many,” read a statement on Miller’s Facebook page.

“Warren made the extraordinary seem accessible, and his legacy of freedom, humor, and adventure endures through all of you.

“Whether you saw his movies, read his books or met him on the slopes, he considered you to be part of his family. Your love meant the world to him. For those who are able, ski your favorite run or do something else you love in Warren’s memory.

“As Warren might say: ‘I’ll see you same time, same place next year, only I’ll be watching from a different mountaintop.'”