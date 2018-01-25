Memorial to Heath Gumm grows in Commerce City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- It was a cold, sunless and windy day. It started out with a flag, a special flag that acknowledges the sacrifices made every day by the men and women in law-enforcement.

Thursday, the man in this terrible spotlight is Adams County Deputy sheriff Heath Gumm.

Throughout the day, they continued to come ... people ... ordinary citizens like Anthony Lopez.

Not knowing Deputy Gumm personally did not stop Lopez from leaving a very personalized and heartfelt thank you. He carved a cross made out of wood from his backyard. On the cross is the word Gumm.

They continue to come, and somber silence. To say in a way, hello and goodbye to Heath Gumm, a man they will never know.