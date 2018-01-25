Manhunt for deputy’s killer prompts several Adams County schools to close

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — More than a dozen schools were closed Thursday after the shooting death of an Adams County sheriff’s deputy.

Two suspects are still at large, prompting Mapleton Public Schools and Adams 12 Five Star Schools to cancel classes.

Adams 12 closed the Early Childhood Education Center, the Bollman Technical Education Center, Thornton Elementary School, the International School at Thornton Middle, Thornton High School, and McElwain and Coronado Hills elementary schools.

Mapleton Public Schools closed Academy High School, Achieve Academy, Clayton Partnership, Explore Elementary School, MEC, MESA, Meadow Community School, Monterey Community School, North Valley School For Yount Adults, Welby Community School and York International.

Adventure Elementary School, Big Picture College and Career Academy, Global Campus and Valley View will be open.

Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed in the 8700 block of Dawson Street about 7 p.m. Deputies responded to an assault in progress call when a man pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

Gumm was hit in the chest, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.