How to help the family of fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. —Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed on Wednesday night while responding to an assault in progress call when a man pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

Gumm was hit in the chest, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He was 32 years old and is survived by his wife and family. He had served with the sheriff’s office since 2013.

The Colorado Police Officers Fund set up a fund where people can donate. 100 percent of the funds will go directly to Deputy Gumm’s family.

“The Colorado Police Officers Foundation has set up a fund so donations can be made to the family, 100 percent of the funds will go to the family,” said Rick Reigenborn, a retired sergeant from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m sure his family is devastated, his parents, his family is our blue family, it’s just devastating to get that phone call saying did you hear that Deputy Gumm has been shot, he’s being transported then of course, I probably got updates faster than the media did,” Reigenborn said. “It’s just absolutely devastating when you know the guy, he worked on my shift for a short period of time before I retired, great guy, always smiling, always positive and upbeat and loved his job.”

“It’s a job sometimes it’s a difficult job to do I can tell you without a doubt, Adams County, Douglas County, all of them, they do their very best every day,” Reigenborn said.