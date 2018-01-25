× How employees handle food a problem at restaurants getting report card ‘Fs’

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Pho 79

This repeat offender in Westminster failed our report card with 11 critical health code violations in December. The mistakes included:

Rodent feces

Manager did not know food safety

Employees put on gloves without washing hands

Build up Grime and food debris

The owner Son Nguyen sent the following email in part: “… We have corrected all violations. A lot of our violations were mental errors and caused in large part by language. The health inspectors have worked with our employees to bridge that language gap. The health department has also educated us on our rodent issue, helped us learn what to look for so we can take the best preventative action to stop our issue.”

Pho 79 is located on 74th Avenue.

La Fonda Mexican Restaurant – Lakewood

A Jefferson County inspector cited this location 9 critical violations during a December inspection. The critical violations covered:

Raw meat stored over cooked meat

Employees touched food bare hands

Wiping cloth in use

No Food thermometer

The restaurant did not return our calls so we stopped by the Lakewood location for a look. The owner did not want to be on TV and told us all the violations were corrected. La Fonda in Lakewood is on South Sheridan Boulevard.

Detour Bakery

You may want to go out of your way to stop by the “A” of the week. This Denver bakery which features French delights scored zero critical violations two inspections in a row.

Owner, Florence Payne said, “Part of it is having the discipline to keep the bakery clean which makes it easier to clean when you do it every day instead of letting it go bad and takes a huge amount of time. It’s much nicer to work in a clean environment.”

Detour Bakery is located at 1479 South Holly Street.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

