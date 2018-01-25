Hickenlooper orders flags lowered to half-staff after deputy fatally shot

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings across the state after the shooting death of an Adams County sheriff’s deputy on Wednesday night.

Deputy Heath Gumm, 32, was shot and killed in the 8700 block of Dawson Street about 7 p.m. Deputies responded to an assault in progress call when a man pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

Gumm was hit in the chest, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

LINK: Help the family by donating to the Colorado Police Officers Foundation

The flags will be lowered until sunset on the day of the funeral for Gumm, who had been with the sheriff’s office since 2013. He is survived by his wife and family.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that the deputy has died from his injuries sustained in the shooting,” Hickenlooper said in a statement Wednesday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the family and friends of the deputy killed.”