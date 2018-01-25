Governor calls for review of police procedures, tactics following deputy’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper said Thursday it was time to review police policies and procedures following the death of Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm.

“We are going to rededicate ourselves as a state to looking at all of our procedures—how do we approach a home, how do we conduct this or that —but sometimes we do everything right,” Hickenlooper said.

Regarding the effectiveness of bulletproof vests or tactical gear, the Governor said it needs to be looked at.

Deputy Gumm, like Deputy Parrish who was killed in the line of duty less than 30 days ago, was wearing a bullet proof vest.

“I think that’s the the challenge here, is our tactical gear strong enough, is it the right stuff,” Hickenlooper asked.

On the floor of the General Assembly Thursday, Members of the House of Representatives paused for a moment of silence to reflect on the life of Deputy Gumm.

At the same time Hickenlooper was kicking off the first ever Outdoor Retail and Snow Show in downtown Denver, the largest convention ever held downtown.

Hickenlooper, by all accounts, should have been thrilled to be there but self-admittingly said “my heart wasn’t in it” because of the deputy’s death.