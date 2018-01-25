Fallen deputies honored through music at benefit concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- The latest tragedy gave a benefit concert in Littleton for law enforcement even more meaning Thursday night.

Dozens of people attended the concert to honor Fallen Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish. He was killed New Year's Eve in an ambush at an apartment complex in Highlands Ranch.

But after the shooting death of Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm Wednesday night, the concert and benefit also honored him.

