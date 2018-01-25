Elementary school students write letters to sheriff’s office to honor of fallen deputy

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Elementary school students in Westminster wrote touching letters to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after Deputy Heath Gumm was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday evening.

Gumm was shot in the chest when he responded to a call in the area of 88th Avenue and Dawson Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, students at Metz Elementary wrote handwritten letters to the sheriffs department showing expressing their condolences and sharing their support.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Thank you guys for protecting me and the world. You are the best and I hope you are safe,” one student wrote.

“I hope everyone in the whole galaxy remembers him not just a hero but as a person that was generous and kind,” another student wrote. “I also hope that everyone knows how much you guys do to us and the world.”

“It feels like a piece of my heart fell. You are all so nice, sweet, and very helpful,” another student wrote in their letter.

The elementary school also held a moment of silence and dedicated Thursday morning’s pledge of allegiance to Deputy Gumm.