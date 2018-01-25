× Community invited to sign cards honoring Deputy Gumm Friday, Saturday in Thornton

DENVER — You will have an opportunity to sign cards with messages to honor fallen Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm and his colleagues for their service.

He was killed in the line of duty Wednesday while responding to a call of an assault in progress in the 8700 block of Dawson in Thornton.

If you would like to sign a card, FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 will have them at the Safeway store on the northeast corner of Washington Street and Thornton Parkway in Thornton.

Friday, January 26, 3-8 p.m.

Saturday, January 27, 8-10 a.m.

The cards will be delivered to the sheriff’s office once the community has signed them.