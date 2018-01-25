Blustery & chilly with some snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow arrives in the Colorado mountains tonight and lasts through the early afternoon on Friday. Accumulation will range from 1" to 3" with some slightly higher totals across mountains peaks. It will be windy which may cause blowing & drifting and make travel difficult at times.

A cold front will slide through metro Denver early on Friday producing clouds and gusty wind. I can't rule out a flurry, but the chance is low. The best place to actually see a snow shower will be south of the city across the Palmer Divide at higher elevations in places like Castle Rock, Parker, Sedalia, Highlands Ranch & Franktown.

We will be chilly with a brisk NW wind on Saturday in Denver. The wind backs off on Sunday and we warm into the 50s. We will stay in the 50s through Tuesday of next week.

Our next chance for light accumulating snow looks to arrive in Denver late on Wednesday into early on Thursday.

