Adams 12, Mapleton schools to reopen on Friday after deputy shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams 12 Five Star and Mapleton schools will reopen on Friday after they were closed Thursday amid a manhunt for suspects connecting to the shooting death of an Adams County sheriff’s deputy.

More than a dozen schools were closed on Thursday as a precaution because they were close to the scene.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools Superintendent Chris Gdowski wrote a letter to families on the district’s website saying in part that “the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our priority.”