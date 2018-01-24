Woman found dead in southeast Denver home identified

DENVER — A woman who was found dead in a southeast Denver home early Sunday morning has been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Center said Clarissa Wilkens, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1500 block of Albion Street.

An autopsy was completed, but the cause and manner of death are pending.

On Tuesday, the Denver Police Department said it had arrested Cain Wilkens, 43, in connection with the death. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Police responded about 3:20 a.m. near East Florida Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard.