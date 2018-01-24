More melting with warmer temperatures next 2 days ahead of storm system

DENVER — The next two days will be dry and warmer to help with the melting of snow from Sunday’s storm followed by a storm system on Friday in Colorado.

Highs will reach 53 in Denver on Wednesday before climbing to 60 on Thursday.

There will be sunshine mixed with wave cloudiness across the Front Range. The mountains can expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Winds will increase above treeline from 25-60 mph on Wednesday and 30-70 mph on Thursday.

Snow hits the mountains late Thursday and continues into Friday morning. It decreases Friday afternoon.

The ski areas could get 2-6 inches of now along with gusty winds and falling temperatures.

There might be a couple snow showers in Denver on Friday. Otherwise, there will be cooler temperatures and some gusty winds in the metro area.

Saturday and Sunday look drier and warmer across the Front Range.

