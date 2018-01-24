Toddler shot by neighbor firing gun in Colorado Springs apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A toddler was shot by someone firing a gun in a neighboring apartment on Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Police say the 1-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg about 10:30 p.m. at the Alturas At Bell Tower Heights apartments on the southeast side of the city.

They say she was seriously hurt but the wound isn’t life-threatening.

Jair Isaza, the 26-year-old apartment resident who allegedly fired the shot, was found and arrested by police.

He’s accused of the illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.