× Teen accused of killing 10-year-old refuses transfer from jail to court

BRIGHTON, Colo. – The teen accused of killing a 10-year-old refused to be transferred from jail to court on Wednesday.

15-year-old Aidan Zellmer will be charged as an adult for allegedly killing Kiaya Campbell on June 7 after leaving her father’s Thornton home to go to the store with the suspect.

Zellmer was scheduled to be in Adam’s County Court on Wednesday at 11 a.m. for an advisement hearing but the hearing was pushed back after he refused to be transferred.

The hearing was rescheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.

“Anybody can refuse to do anything. The question the court has is, should she (the judge) issue what’s called a drag order. In other words, force this individual to come to court. She has not issued that order yet,” District Attorney Dave Young, said.

At this point the Judge has ordered the arrest affidavit to remain protected. Protective orders remain in full effect.

Zellmer is facing a number of charges: “He’s charged with four counts of first degree murder. We filed two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault on a child,” Young said.

In terms of potential sentencing: “First degree murder carries life without the possibility of parole. For a juvenile anyone under the age of 18, who is convicted of that, there is a possibility of parole after 40 years for that individual,” Young said.