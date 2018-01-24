Suspect in custody after leading carjacked semitruck in slow-speed pursuit

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect was taken into custody after leading a slow-speed pursuit in a semitruck that reportedly was carjacked at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

The Sysco food truck was taken near 84th Avenue and Interstate 25 while the driver was making a delivery to a restaurant, the Thornton Police Department said.

The driver saw someone inside the truck and when confronted, the suspect produced a weapon and the driver gave up the truck, police said.

The suspect drove away and police gave a short chase before relying on the GPS unit to track it.

The truck went through Boulder, north into Longmont then east into Weld County.

Law enforcement from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol were involved in following and tracking the truck.

Stop sticks were deployed and the truck had six tires that were flat. It continued to follow traffic laws by going the speed limit and obeying signals.

Law enforcement backed off, only pursuing it by GPS and three unmarked vehicles.

The truck stopped in the intersection of Highway 66 and Weld County Road 9 1/2 just east of Interstate 25 where the suspect was taken into custody.

It’s not known if there were any injuries.