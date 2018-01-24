Residents asked to shelter in place as authorities search for auto theft suspect near Evergreen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Residents of 465 homes near Swede Gulch and Interstate 70 have been told to shelter in place as authorities search for an auto theft suspect, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

That’s just west of Red Rocks in the Evergreen area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s with a shaved head and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a gray hoodie under the jacket, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the vehicle was stolen out of Gilpin County and was located around 9:10 a.m. in the area of Silver Rock Lane and Swede Gulch.

Police said the suspect should not be approached. Residents are asked to call 911.

